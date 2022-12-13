David Levy’s New Company Hired By NBA Entertainment

Former Turner president David Levy’s new company, Horizon Sports & Experiences, has quickly gotten into business with the National Basketball Association, working with NBA Entertainment as the league expands worldwide.

Levy, first as president of Turner Sports then president of Turner Broadcasting, had a long, productive relationship with the NBA.

“During his many years as an NBA partner, David has demonstrated his creative and innovative approach to branding and growing businesses,” said Gregg Winik, NBA President, Content and Executive Producer. “Adding his expertise to HS&E’s strong data and analytics capabilities will help us better understand the needs of our fans and how to reach them.”

“The NBA is a great brand, and I’m fortunate to have built long term relationships with the professionals at the NBA based on trust, creativity and results,” said Levy, Co-CEO, HS&E. “We pushed each other and won together, and I am looking forward to this next chapter.” ■