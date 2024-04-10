John Rood Named Chief Brand And Communications Officer at Magid

Industry consultant Magid said it named John Rood as chief brand and communications officer.

Rood has been a marketing consultant for four years. Before that he spent 25 years at The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros.

At Magid, he will oversee brand strategy, product marketing, corporate communications, sales support and events, reporting to CEO Brent Magid.

“Magid knows what makes people tick and how that knowledge is best harnessed to drive superior business outcomes. We are widening our lead in understanding human behavior and activating that knowledge with cutting-edge products and services to drive efficiencies and business improvement,” said Brent Magid. “John brings incredible expertise and experience that will help us serve our clients even better and supercharge the scale of our business.”

Rood spent 15 years at Disney, ending up as senior VP, marketing, for Disney Channel. Before that he spent 10 years at Warner Bros., last serving as executive VP, sales, marketing and business development for the company’s DC Comics unit.

“Magid was a powerful partner of mine while I was at Disney/ABC Television, helping us devise winning strategies for a number of our businesses,” said Rood. “In the years since, I have witnessed the Magid reputation grow even further, in stature, in its product suite and in industries served. If ya know, ya know – brands who partner with Magid today are experiencing the very best combination: legacy credibility and modern innovation. I am thrilled to be joining these great people at this great company.”