Rogers Doyle Promoted to New Post at Disney Channels

Jennifer Rogers Doyle was promoted to senior VP, brand development and integrated planning, a new post at Disney Channels Worldwide.



Rogers Doyle, who had been VP, franchise management, will report to Sean Cocchia, executive VP, business operations and general manager, Disney Channels Worldwide, and John Rood, senior VP, marketing, Disney Channels Worldwide.



In her new role, she will develop cross-department marketing strategies for Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney XD series, movies and programming events. She will continue to strengthen franchise opportunities and partner with the creative teams on ancillary content.



For example, she helped develop the popular short-form animated series Descendants Wicked World to sustain that franchise.



“From the early days of Hannah Montana, High School Musical and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to Descendants and Vampirina, Jennifer's vision, acumen and leadership helped to drive our franchise planning, opportunities and partnerships,” said Coccia. “She is the consummate partner to the best TV and Consumer Products teams in the kids business, and has helped bring our characters, songs and stories into the lives of millions of kids and families around the world."



Rogers Doyle joined Disney Channels in 2004 and developed a structured approach to developing franchises and to identifying compelling consumer product opportunities. Those products have generated billions of dollars in retail sales.