Diversity Week Will Bring Industry’s DEI Report Card

The unveiling of the 2024 AIM/PAR Workplace Diversity Study highlights the annual Diversity Week of gatherings recognizing diversity and inclusion efforts within the media and entertainment industries.

The week of events begins October 21 with the WICT Network Leadership Conference, followed by the October 22 NAMIC Conference and the October 23 Kaitz Dinner, now under the auspices of the NCTA Educational Foundation (formerly the Walter Kaitz Foundation).

WICT and NAMIC will once again team to offer the latest AIM/PAR Workplace Survey, a biennial report on the current state of ethnic and gender diversity within the media and entertainment industry. Industry executives hope the new survey will surpass the results from the 2022 report, which showed major gains for women in the workforce but a decline in the share of people of color employed compared to 2019. (The 2022 survey was delayed a year due to the pandemic.)

WICT Network president and CEO Maria E. Brennan (Image credit: WICT Network)

“It’s going to be fascinating to see how the industry fared in terms of women and people of color,” WICT Network president and CEO Maria E. Brennan said. “Depending on what kind of company you keep there’s either a stronger commitment than ever to diversity, or one that looks at DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) as some sort of entitlement program where it personifies the complete misunderstanding of what diversity and inclusion means for everyone across the board.”

NAMIC president Shuanise Washington also hopes this year’s survey will show an improvement. “Those companies who are absolutely committed to diversity see an ROI (return on investment) in terms of better outcomes and better business results, as well as positive work environments and work cultures in those companies,” she said. “Those efforts hopefully will continue to grow despite the tangential conversations that will be taking place to some degree.”

WICT, NAMIC Set To Gather

The two-day WICT Network Leadership Conference & Touchstones Luncheon kicks off Diversity Week October 21 under the theme “Fuel­ing Your Power and Purpose,” and will focus on the leadership qualities and the importance of fostering an inclusive workforce culture.

The Touchstones Luncheon will honor its 2024 Women of the Year winners Amy Blair, Liberty Global chief people officer; Johnita Due, CNN Worldwide executive VP, integrity and inclusion; and Sandy Howe, ATX Networks board director. The organization will also honor three Women to Watch during the luncheon: Charter Communications head of operations, sales and marketing Julie Unruh; AMC Networks executive VP, linear and streaming products Courtney Thomasma; and Amazon Web Services Global director of solutions architecture for media & entertainment, games and sports Steph Lone.

NAMIC president and CEO Shuanise Washington (Image credit: NAMIC)

MSNBC president Rashida Jones is honorary chair of the NAMIC Conference, set for October 22-23. “We are honored to have Rashida Jones as this year’s honorary chair,” Washington said. “Her leadership and vision are transforming the media landscape, setting new standards for excellence and inclusion.”

Essence Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga will keynote NAMIC’s 38th annual conference. Washington said the conference’s theme, “Diverse Voices! Defining the Future …,” will focus not only on empowering diverse voices not only within the industry, but exploring potential partnerships with tangential companies.

“This year’s conference embodies a pivotal moment of change and progress as we navigate and shape the future of our industry together, ” Washington added.

“Do Good. Be Better. Impact Tomorrow.” is the theme for the October 23 Kaitz Dinner diversity fundraising event. The dinner is the first since the Walter Kaitz Foundation was fully integrated into the NCTA Education Foundation in May. The NCTA Education Foundation is dedicated to leveraging the industry’s positive impact on communities, NCTA said.

The NCTA Education Foundation will continue the former Kaitz Foundation’s grant-making programs and support for legacy industry organizations and efforts, according to NCTA.

The Kaitz Dinner will honor two ChangeMakers “who have made a significant impact and resonance around diversity and inclusion in our industry over the last year,” said the organization. Comcast NBCUniversal is the Ambassador Sponsor, with Charter Communications the Champion Sponsor.

Last year’s 40th anniversary Kaitz fundraising dinner raised more than $1.1 million toward the media and connectivity industry’s DEI efforts.