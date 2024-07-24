Reed Hastings Backs Harris Campaign With $7M Donation

Netflix chairman Reed Hastings has given $7 million to a super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ run for president, according to a report by The Information on Tuesday.

The publication said that this was the largest donation Hastings has ever given in support of a single candidate.

Hastings was reportedly encouraged to make a donation by Democratic donor and cofounder of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman.

While the Netflix co-founder and former CEO seemed initially cautious to endorse Harris, writing on X Sunday that “Dem delegates need to pick a swing state winner."

But after Harris won enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination Monday evening, Hastings quickly took to the app to congratulate her, stating that “now it is time to win.”

This comes just weeks after Hastings, among other media titans, publicly called for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the race.

Earlier this month, Hastings even wrote in an email to the New York Times, saying that, “Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous.”

The coordinated Harris campaign reported Wednesday morning that it had raised more than $250 million in donations for the Democratic party between Sunday afternoon, when Biden withdrew from the race, and Tuesday evening.