Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Sticks His Neck Out on Biden Debate

Netflix co-founder and former Co-CEO Reed Hastings speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit at Lincoln Center in November 2022 in New York City.

In many respects, it's good not to be the king anymore.

Freed from the shackles of chief-executive life and now sitting on the board of directors, Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings seemingly feels free to weigh in on controversial political matters.

And the frequent donor to Democratic causes and candidates is messaging President Joe Biden to abandon his fraught re-election campaign.

“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” Hastings said in an email to The New York Times.

Hastings' involvement in Democratic causes does extend back to his time as CEO of Netflix.

He and his wife, Patty Quillin, have donated more than $20 million to Democratic party constituents over the last several years, including $1.5 million directly to Biden for his successful 2020 presidential campaign.

Hastings' message contributes to a growing chorus of Democratic backers and operatives who are asking the 81-year-old president and candidate to step aside, following his disastrous debate performance on June 27.