48 Million Watched CNN’s Biden-Trump Debate

CNN hosted the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The CNN-produced debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump attracted 47.9 million total viewers on television, according to Nielsen fast national data provided by the audience measurement company.

There were also more than 30 million live starts of the debate on CNN’s digital platforms and on YouTube.

CNN let other outlets show the debate. CNN’s networks drew 9.04 million viewers. Including CNN.com and CNN Max, CNN had 11.4 million viewers tune in.

Fox News Channel averaged 8.8 million viewers during the debate, with 3.5 million watching on Fox Broadcast Network and 372,000 on Fox Business Network.

The debate was watched on ABC by watched by 8.7 million viewers..

NBC drew 5.2 million viewers and an other 3.9 million on MSNBC, while 4.8 million watched on CBS.

The debate was the most watched nonsports program of the year to date among both people aged 2 and up and people in the 25 to 54 demographic.

The debate had commercial breaks. Among adults 25-54 12.6 million watched. Among younger adults, 4.92 million tuned in.

CNN called the debate the highest-rated program in its history and the largest livestreamed event in its history, with 2.3 million concurrent live views at 9:47 pm ET.

It was also the biggest day for CNN on Max, CNN said.