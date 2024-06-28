48 Million Watched CNN’s Biden-Trump Debate
Big day for news net with 9.4 million viewers on its TV networks and 30 million live digital starts
The CNN-produced debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump attracted 47.9 million total viewers on television, according to Nielsen fast national data provided by the audience measurement company.
There were also more than 30 million live starts of the debate on CNN’s digital platforms and on YouTube.
CNN let other outlets show the debate. CNN’s networks drew 9.04 million viewers. Including CNN.com and CNN Max, CNN had 11.4 million viewers tune in.
Fox News Channel averaged 8.8 million viewers during the debate, with 3.5 million watching on Fox Broadcast Network and 372,000 on Fox Business Network.
The debate was watched on ABC by watched by 8.7 million viewers..
NBC drew 5.2 million viewers and an other 3.9 million on MSNBC, while 4.8 million watched on CBS.
The debate was the most watched nonsports program of the year to date among both people aged 2 and up and people in the 25 to 54 demographic.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
The debate had commercial breaks. Among adults 25-54 12.6 million watched. Among younger adults, 4.92 million tuned in.
CNN called the debate the highest-rated program in its history and the largest livestreamed event in its history, with 2.3 million concurrent live views at 9:47 pm ET.
It was also the biggest day for CNN on Max, CNN said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.