Biden, Trump Agree to Debates on CNN, ABC

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to debates, set for June 27 on CNN and September 10 on ABC.

CNN Worldwide chairman and CEO Mark Thompson shared that both Biden and Trump had agreed to his network’s event at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation in New York May 16. That debate will happen in Atlanta.

CNN reported that Dana Bash, anchor and CNN chief political correspondent, and Jake Tapper, anchor and chief Washington correspondent, will moderate its debate, and David Muir, anchor of World News Tonight, and Linsey Davis, anchor of World News Tonight Sunday, will do so for the ABC News debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is not hosting either debate, as it traditionally does. The commission had scheduled debates for September 16, October 1 and October 9. The Biden and Trump camps are dealing directly with the networks.

The Biden camp wants the debates to happen earlier, The New York Times reported, and wants them conducted in a TV studio with no audience and with microphones that turn off when a speaker’s time limit elapses.

Trump said on Truth Social he agreed to a Fox News debate October 2, but the Biden camp said the president will take part only in the CNN and ABC News debates.

ABC News said it will make the September 10 debate available to simulcast on other networks.