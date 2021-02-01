Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson Anchor ‘World News Tonight’ Weekends

Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson are the new anchors on ABC’s World News Tonight weekend edition. Johnson will anchor Saturdays and Davis will helm Sundays, starting Feb. 6.

Tom Llamas had been World News Tonight weekend anchor. He has departed ABC News.

“Linsey has had an impressive rise at ABC News as a result of her unflinching interview prowess, her versatility and experience,” said James Goldston, ABC News president, in a memo to staff.

“Whit is an award-winning and distinguished journalist who has done a tremendous job both in the field and at the anchor desk since joining ABC News in 2018,” he added.

Both Davis and Johnson have filled in on World News Tonight on weekends, and for David Muir during the week.

“I look forward to Linsey and Whit bringing their reporting acumen to the program, and please join me in congratulating them on their new roles,” Goldston said.

Goldston is departing ABC News at the end of March.