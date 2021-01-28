ABC News President James Goldston Stepping Down

James Goldston, president of ABC News, is stepping down after seven years atop the division. His last day is March 31. “I’ve decided this is the right moment to move on as this incredible era of news ends and another begins,” he said, calling it “a really tough decision.”

In a memo to staff, Goldston said the end of the recent election cycle meant it is time to seek out a new adventure.

“I will depart knowing ABC News is stronger than it has ever been in its 75 year history – all thanks to all of you, this extraordinary team I’ve been blessed to work alongside every day,” he said. “We’ve won all the journalistic prizes there are, from Peabodys and Emmys, to the award for Overall Excellence from the Murrows five times. We’ve revolutionized our approach to how we report our stories, how we tell them and how we distribute them to the world.”

Goldston joined ABC News in 2004 as a producer. He was senior executive producer at Good Morning America in 2011 and 2012. From 2012 to 2014, he was senior VP for content and development at ABC News. He was named president of ABC News in April 2014.

ABC has not named his successor.

“I am incredibly grateful to James for his leadership,” said Peter Rice, chairman, General Entertainment Content, The Walt Disney Company. “This past year redefined the 24-hour news cycle, and he led the team with an unrelenting commitment to facts and in-depth, insightful reporting. Maintaining journalistic excellence and integrity amidst a pandemic upheaval, social injustice reckoning, political divide and historic election is an exceptional accomplishment and I commend James for guiding the team through it with distinction."

Rice called Goldston "an integral part of the ABC News legacy for 17 years."

“In all my years at ABC News, I’ve been proud to help develop and nurture the next generation of journalists and new leaders,” Goldston said. “I’m particularly proud of our coverage this past year, through the pandemic, a long overdue racial reckoning, and an election for the ages. You’ve inspired me countless times with your resilience and ability to cover every story with distinction, no matter the circumstances.”