ABC News Taps Gordon to Recruit Diverse Talent

Galen Gordon, VP for the National Football League Media Group, has joined ABC News as SVP for talent strategy and development, starting Nov. 30.

He reports to ABC News president James Goldston.

Goldston told the ABC News staff that Gordon would "lead our talent team to identify emerging talent and development opportunities for our on-air and editorial team and the next generation of talent. Goldston added that he would "strengthen our pipeline across ABC News to attract, develop and retain a workforce that mirrors our audience and help us build a truly representative and inclusive culture where everyone has the opportunity to be heard, contribute and grow."

It will be something of a homecoming for Galen, who is a former coordinating producer for ESPN, which is co-owned with ABC News, and WABC-TV New York, the company's owned-and-operated station.

“As a journalist first and foremost, I’m excited to return to the company and join ABC News," Gordon said on an editorial call with ABC News staffers. "I want to demystify what opportunity looks like for people across ABC News, on-air and behind the camera, and to help them reach their goals. To best serve our audience, everyone should have an equal share in that work.”

At the NFL, Gordon helped recruit women and people of color, fostering relationships with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

His resume also includes three years as a producer at CNN.