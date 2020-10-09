Cable Ops Oppose Trump 'Stereotyping' Executive Order

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association has joined with tech and ad associations and others to push back on President Trump's executive order (EO) on "Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping," saying it should immediately be rescinded.

In an executive order issued Sept. 22, the President called it a "pernicious and false belief" that the country is "an irredeemably racist and sexist country," and that "some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors." The order requires clauses in government contracts preventing diversity training that includes that belief.

The groups sent a letter Friday (Oct. 9) to the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Labor saying that the order "fails to acknowledge the realities of ongoing racial inequality and inequities in America and represents an unwarranted intrusion into private sector efforts to combat systemic racism."

They pointed out they represent thousands of government contractors and millions of employees who will be affected by the Administration's attempts to restrict existing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) training. "We simply do not agree that there is anything divisive about providing information that encourages our employees to treat all of their colleagues equally and with respect," they wrote. "That is how we help ensure a secure, productive, and equitable workplace for all Americans."

They also pointed to compliance issues and the severe consequences for misinterpreting what they say is the sweeping yet ill-defined requirements.

In addition to NCTA and ITI, also signing on to the letter were the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), BSA | The Software Alliance, Cybersecurity Coalition, Entertainment Software Association, HR Policy Association, Internet Association, TechNet, and XR Association.