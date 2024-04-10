TV Networks Draft Letter Imploring President Biden, Trump to Commit to Debate

ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News have prepared a joint letter urging President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to participate in televised debates. The letter had not been sent at deadline.

“We, the undersigned national news organizations, urge the presumptive presidential nominees to publicly commit to participating in general election debates before November’s election,” the letter reads, according to a draft obtained by The New York Times, which said the networks are looking to get more media partners on board.

The Commission on Presidential Debates oversees the debates. Three are scheduled: September 16 in San Marcos, Texas, October 1 in Petersburg, Virginia, and October 9 in Salt Lake City. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has not yet committed to appear, amidst concern about Trump following the debate’s rules. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has said he will take part.

In every election since 1976, there has been at least one live televised presidential debate.

The letter notes the “rich tradition” debates have played in the American democracy.

“If there is one thing Americans can agree on, during this polarized time, it is that the stakes of this election are exceptionally high,” the letter reads. “There is simply no substitute for the candidates debating with each other, and before the American people, their visions for the future of the nation.”

Biden and Trump debated twice in 2020. The first one drew over 73 million viewers and the second had 63 million. A third was canceled due to Trump having Covid.