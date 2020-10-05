White House Backs Oct. 15 TV Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates was still mum about the prospects for the Oct. 15 debate given the President's COVID-19 illness, but the White House signaled it should go on.

It may have been part of the President's effort to portray himself as stronger than the virus and ready to return to the campaign trail, but attorney and advisor Rudi Giuliani said on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday that he thought going ahead with the debate was "very possible" and he wasn't planning to ask for a later date.

Giuliani has been handling negotiations with the commission over the televised debates.

Giuliani added the caveat that that was assuming he continued to make progress. He said he assumed Trump would be able to do the debate. "I can't see any reason why he wouldn't," he told George Stephanopoulos.

He said the debates were "enormously valuable to the American people" and that he was sure the President would make "every effort" to be there.

The second debate will be in Miami. Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN Networks, is scheduled to moderate.