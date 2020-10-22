How to Watch Tonight's Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

The final 2020 Presidential debate will take place tonight (Oct. 22) as Americans get their last chance to see President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden meet face-to-face before Election Day.

A host of services including broadcast networks ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, PBS, Telemundo and Univision -- along with cable networks CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, C-SPAN and MSNBC -- will air the debate live beginning at 9 pm from Nashville. NBC News’ Kristen Welker will moderate the debate.

The debate will be the second between the two candidates. The first debate on Sept. 29 -- which was marred by numerous interruptions by the candidates -- drew more than 73.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen. For tonight’s debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will mute each candidate’s microphone for two minutes as the other candidate answers moderator questions.

The two candidates held dueling Oct. 15 Town Hall meetings after a debate scheduled for that day was cancelled by the Commission on Presidential Debates following President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.