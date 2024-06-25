Biden-Trump Presidential Debate: How and Where To Watch
CNN to televise June 27 event; broadcast networks, cable news nets will carry simulcasts
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will meet Thursday in the first debate of the 2024 presidential general-election cycle, with a number of cable networks, broadcast networks and streamers carrying a simulcast of CNN’s live presentation.
CNN will offer the debate, the earliest schedule presidential debate in U.S. history, live on its main U.S. channel as well as CNN International and CNN en Español, and will stream it on CNN.com and CNN Max. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate from Atlanta.
CNN is making a feed of the debate available for other networks to simulcast, with the caveat that the CNN logo remain on-screen at all times. Broadcasters ABC, NBC, Fox, Telemundo, PBS and CBS will air the simulcast, along with cable networks Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC, C-SPAN, NewsNation, Scripps News and Newsmax, according to published reports.
The debate will also be available on streaming platforms including Peacock, Fox Nation, Hulu and theGrio.
A second presidential debate is set for September 10 on ABC.
