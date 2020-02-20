Loving to Head WOI-KCWI

David Loving has been named president and general manager at WOI (TV) (ABC) and KCWI (CW) in Des Moines.

Most recently, Loving was president and GM of Univision's Houston operations, overseeing KXLN and KFTH, as well as four radio stations and co-owned digital properties.

Loving has served on the boards of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Association of Broadcasters.