Owens Leaving As Nat Geo Channels President

Howard T. Owens is leaving his post as president of National Geographic Channels U.S. in June.

No successor was named.

During Owens’ tenure, Nat Geo launched series including Wicked Tuna and Brain Games, events like SEAL Team Six and scripted programs Killing Lincoln and Killing Kennedy.

“Howard injected remarkable energy into the National Geographic Channels brand,” David Lyle, CEO of National Geographic Channels said in a statement. “He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team and we wish him nothing but the best in his future business endeavors.”

Prior to joining National Geographic Channels in late 2011, Owens was a co-founder and longtime executive at Reveille, one of the world’s leading television production studios. Previously, he served as an agent at the William Morris Agency.

“As I get ready for my next adventure I can’t help but reflect on what has been an incredible experience for me, both personally and professionally,” said Owens. “National Geographic Channels have some of the brightest minds in the television business, and I’m proud of the work we have accomplished together — specifically in defining the National Geographic Channels as a destination for innovative, original and brand-defining creativity."