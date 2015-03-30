Meredith Slots Cable Vet Martin for Chief Strategy Officer

Kim Martin, former president and general manager of WE tv, has been named chief strategy officer at Meredith Corp. She will work with Meredith’s senior management team on “developing corporate and business unit strategies – with a strong focus on Meredith’s millennial strategy across the company’s multiple media platforms – and leading other key strategic initiatives,” said Meredith in a statement. She starts April 13 and reports to Meredith Chairman/CEO Steve Lacy.

Meredith’s magazines include Family Circle and Better Homes, and its TV station group includes WGCL Atlanta and KMOV St. Louis.

“Kim brings outstanding skills and experiences to this position, particularly in the video content creation field,” Lacy said. “She has a proven track record of successful media leadership on a senior level, and cut her teeth in sales and marketing roles. Kim will serve as a valued advisor, particularly as it pertains to increasing our already strong reach to millennial women, as well as expanding our video strategy, across all our media platforms.”

Prior to running WE tv, Martin spent five years with parent company Rainbow Media, eventually becoming executive VP of distribution and affiliate marketing, where she was responsible for the distribution and marketing of all the company’s networks, including AMC, Fuse, IFC and WE tv. Martin also spent 10 years with Discovery Networks, rising to senior VP of affiliate sales.

“I am excited to join Meredith and eager to work with the senior team on developing strategies to grow its already strong millennial audience that’s engaging content on multiple platforms and devices,” Martin said. “Given my background, I'm particularly enthusiastic about the video content creation opportunities for the Meredith brands.”