Starz Ups Wyrick to VP, Digital Platforms

Starz has promoted Jason Wyrick to VP, digital platforms, where he will be responsible for the technology and systems for the premium programmer’s TV Everywhere apps (Starz Play, Encore Play, and MoviePlex Play), Starz.com, and affiliate integrations.

Wyrick, who joined Starz in 2005 and most recently served as senior director of digital platforms, will also head up the Starz Digital Platforms team in areas of development, launch and ongoing management of digital products and services.

“Jason is a key contributor to the company and we’re confident Jason will continue to lead, inspire and drive the team to produce world-class software to deliver Starz content, services and products,” Ray Milius, executive VP of programming operations for Starz, said in a statement.

