Mischer to Return as Primetime Emmy Producer

Don Mischer will again produce the Primetime Emmy Awards. He will be joined by partners Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare as producers of the 67th annual installment of the ceremony, set to be broadcast live on Fox, Sept. 20.

Fox announced in early March that Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg would host the awards show, which will be Mischer's 13th as producer.

"It’s been a great year in television,” said Mischer. “Celebrating the best of the season is a thrill for us, and having the talented and hilarious Andy Samberg on board as host will make for a can’t-miss celebration.”

Primetime Emmy nominations are slated to be announced July 16.

The 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards, also produced by Mischer, drew 15.6 million total viewers and a 4.2 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49— down 12% in total viewers and 14% in the demo from the previous year.