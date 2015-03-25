Babette Perry Joins Innovative Artists

Longtime talent agent Babette Perry is joining Innovative Artists. Perry, who was one of B&C'sWomen in the Game in 2013, will head up and begin a broadcast and alternative TV division for the talent agency.

In her new position she will focus on handling TV hosts, producers, social media stars and sports personalities. Perry will also represent IA’s current roster of entertainment clients.

"This was the right home for me to create a comprehensive, forward thinking business and offer the best representation possible to my many longtime clients and the new ones soon to follow,” said Perry.

She formerly helmed the broadcasting division of IMG on the West Coast and ICM.