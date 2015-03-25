BBC Cuts Ties With ‘Top Gear’ Host Jeremy Clarkson

BBC has severed ties with Jeremy Clarkson, the host of its popular motor series Top Gear.

“It is with great regret that I have told Jeremy Clarkson today that the BBC will not be renewing his contract,” said Tony Hall, BBC’s director-general, in a statement. “It is not a decision I have taken lightly.”

Clarkson was suspended earlier this month for throwing a punch at Top Gear producer Oisin Tymon. The decision comes after an investigation led by BBC Scotland director Ken MacQuarrie.

Clarkson has been host of the motor series since 1988, which airs on BBC America in the U.S. and is one of the BBC’s most profitable franchises.

The future of Top Gear is unclear. “The BBC must now look to renew Top Gear for 2016. This will be a big challenge and there is no point in pretending otherwise,” said Hall.