Raycom Names Schulze GM at WIS Columbia
Lyle Schulze has been named VP and general manager of Raycom-owned WIS Columbia, S.C. Schulze had been VP and general manager of WCTI-WFXI-WYDO in the Greenville/New Bern/Washington, North Carolina market since 2010.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to bring in Lyle with such a rich background and experiences to join and lead the team at WIS-TV,” said Don Richards, Raycom group VP.
Schulze’s resume also includes VP/general manager roles at KMIR/KPSE Palm Springs and WSYM Lansing, and general manager of WAZE Evansville.
“I am excited about the opportunity to join WIS-TV and be a part of the heritage of such a great station. My wife Maureen and I look forward to living in and becoming a part of the wonderful community here in Columbia.”
WIS is the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 77, and the market leader.
