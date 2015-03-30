Eric Lerner Named WNBC GM

Eric Lerner, WCAU Philadelphia president and general manager, will succeed Michael Jack as WNBC New York president and general manager. He starts April 13, with Jack announcing his retirement last year, and will report to Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

"Eric Lerner has done a great job revitalizing WCAU and making it a strong and very competitive station in a difficult market," said Staab. "With his vision and leadership, I know Eric will continue to build on the momentum generated by Michael Jack and his team and take WNBC to the next level."

Lerner has spent three years atop NBC's WCAU, and took on oversight of the local Telemundo outlet after NBCUniversal acquired WWSI last year.

"I am extremely proud of what the teams at NBC10 and Telemundo62 in Philadelphia have accomplished. They know how to win and have considerably grown our relationship with viewers, advertisers and community groups," said Lerner. "There is also an impressive team in place at NBC 4 New York and I look forward to working with them to strengthen the station even further."

Before joining NBCUniversal, Lerner was president and general manager of KIRO Seattle for six years and KFSN Fresno for five. He was news director at WLS Chicago from 1998 to 2001, KING Seattle from 1995 to 1998 and KWCH Wichita from 1992 to 1995.