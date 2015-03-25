Rosen to Head News Ads Sales at NBCU

NBCUniversal has put Mike Rosen in charge of ads sales for its news group.

Rosen, an executive VP, will also continue to oversee sales of NBCU’s Hispanic media group.

Ad sales for news had been part of NBCU’s Live Sales Group, overseen by executive VP Seth Winter. But according to an internal memo from NBCU Ad Sales Chairman Linda Yaccarino, with the Olympics, NASCAR, the World Cup and another Super Bowl on tap, “the sports group will be quite busy,” and Winter will focus on sports.

Having Rosen in charge of both the news and Hispanic groups “will strengthen the natural collaboration opportunities between the News and Hispanic Groups to capitalize on the 2016 Election as the population and consumer viewing habits change across the country,” she said. “Our clients will still be able to take advantage of opportunities from the Live Group and Hispanic Group as two distinct verticals.”

NBCU’s News Group has been under fire lately with Brian Williams on suspension at Nightly News and ratings falling at MSNBC.