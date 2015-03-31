Fox Adds Government Relations Executive

Christopher Wilson, who had been VP of global public policy for Time Warner in Washington (as distinguished from Time Warner Cable), has jumped to 21st Century Fox as VP, government relations.

He will be responsible for regulatory and policy issues and report to Michael Regan, executive VP of government relations, in Washington.

Wilson is a former aide to the late Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), and before joining Time Warner had been VP of government affairs for TechAmerica.

He is also one of the many prominent Washington communications execs and/or policymakers whose resume includes a stint at communications firm Wiley Rein, the Wiley of which is former FCC chairman Dick Wiley.