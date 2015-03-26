Alex Trebek, Florence Henderson to Host Daytime Creative Arts Emmys

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and Brady Bunch star Florence Henderson have been tapped to host the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday.

The ceremony will be held on April 24 at the Universal Hilton in Los Angeles at 5:30 p.m.

The academy also announced Michael Gargiulo will be honored with the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement. The producer and director worked on game shows Password and I’ve Got A Secret, as well as specials The Thanksgiving Day’s Parade and Tournament of Roses.

“I feel like we have garnered two icons of television royalty in having Alex Trebek and Florence Henderson as co-hosts for our grand celebration of the best in the craft of television at this year’s Daytime Creative Arts gala,” said Bob Mauro, president, NATAS. “Adding Producer/Director Michael Gargiulo as our lifetime achievement honoree to the evening’s festivities with his over-half a century of Emmy-Award winning work guarantees a terrific evening as we honor the best in daytime television.”