William Petersen Joins ‘Manhattan’ Cast

Former CSI star William Petersen will join the cast of WGN America’s Manhattan for its second season.

Petersen will star as Colonel Emmett Darrow, a religious and mysterious military officer at Los Alamos.

Production on the second season of the drama will begin in April with a premiere to come sometime in 2015.

Returning cast for the series includes John Benjamin Hickey, Olivia Williams, Ashley Zukerman and Rachel Brosnahan.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, Skydance Television and Tribune Studios.