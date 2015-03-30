Travel Channel Promotes Brian Leonard to VP, Programming and Development

Travel Channel announced Monday it has upped Brian Leonard to VP of programming and development.

Leonard will manage programming and development teams along with his own projects.

"Brian is a great storyteller, producer and team leader,” said Ross Babbit, senior VP of programming and development at Travel Channel. “With his roll-up-your-sleeves style, he will be a great resource for the team and also help Travel Channel achieve our overall goal of owning the travel category, while attracting an upscale audience to our expanding slate of new original programming.”

Leonard joined Travel Channel in 2011 and has executive produced network series such as Breaking Borders, Man Finds Food, Hotel Impossible and Time Traveling with Brian Unger.

Prior to his time at Travel Channel, Leonard was showrunner for History Channel’s Modern Marvels, created Military Channel’s Battlefield Diaries and TLC’s Marriage Boot Camp. Leonard wrote, produced and directed Emmy-winning Vietnam documentary POWs: Stories of Survival.