CBS Leads Daytime Emmys With 62 Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday the nominees for the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

CBS led all networks with 62 nominations. PBS followed with 50 noms, and ABC and NBC each reeled in 35 and 20 nominations, respectively.

On the nontraditional side, Netflix pulled in 13 nominations, while YouTube came in with 9 nods and Amazon Instant Video with 7.

ABC’s General Hospital led all programs with 28 nominations. CBS’ The Young and the Restlessand The Bold and the Beautiful pulled in 25 and 19 nominations, respectively. The top five is rounded out by NBC’s Days of Our Lives with 16 and PBS’ Sesame Street with 13.

The most-nominated syndicated programs included The Ellen DeGeneres Show with 10 nods, Born to Explore with Richard Wiese with 5, Steve Harvey with 5, Jeopardy! with 3 and The Dr. Oz Showwith 3.

“This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards is shaping up to be one of our most memorable events in our forty-two year history,” said Bob Mauro, president, NATAS. “With a record number of entries this year, some 350 nominees, the glamour of the historic Warner Bros. Studios lot and the live broadcast on the new Pop network, this year promises to have more ‘red carpet’ then at any other time in our storied-past!”

The ceremony will air live on Pop on April 26 at 8 p.m. from Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif.