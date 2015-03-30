Comcast Announces 21 Executive Promotions

Both Comcast Cable and Comcast Corp. announced executive promotions across a number of departments Monday.

A total of 21 executives received new job titles. Comcast Cable's promotions were at the senior VP and executive VP levels in its customer experience, consumer services group, technology and product, enterprise and platform services, government affairs, sales and marketing, and legal departments. Comcast Corp.'s, meanwhile, were at the VP level in its administration, federal government affairs, legal and strategic intellectual property departments and its assurance and advisory team.

The No. 1 U.S. MSO elevated 13 executives.

Charlie Herrin has been named executive VP of customer experience. He most recently led the design team behind the X1 Platform.

