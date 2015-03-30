Anne Sweeney, Brad Smith Join Netflix Board

Netflix said Monday that former Disney/ABC exec Anne Sweeney and Microsoft executive VP Brad Smith have joined its board, extending the total number of directors at the OTT giant to nine.

It was announced about a year ago that Sweeney would leave as co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group in January 2015 to pursue a career in television directing. Sweeney had been with the company since 1996 in a variety of senior roles, starting as president of Disney Channel and EVP of Disney/ABC Cable Networks. She joined Disney from FX Networks and spent 12 years at Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite before joining Fox.

Smith is executive VP and general counsel, legal and corporate affairs at Microsoft. He has served as Microsoft’s general counsel since 2002, and joined the company in 1993.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.