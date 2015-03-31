Nexstar Launches Lakana

Hoping to capitalize on the growing demand for digital publishing services, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group is combining existing digital assets into a new operation Lakana that will offer publishers a variety of multiplatform digital technologies.

Nexstar’s three digital publishing firms — Internet Broadcasting, EndPlay and Inergize Digital — will be folded into the Lakana, giving it a client roster that includes Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps Co., Graham Media Group and Nexstar Broadcasting Group.

Overall, Lakana will serve more than 300 television stations, newspapers, magazines and brands that deliver six billion advertising impressions per month.

As part of the launch, Phillip Hyun has been named president with responsibility for technology, strategy and operations. Hyun most recently served as the CEO of Enterprise Technology Group.

“LAKANA offers best-of-breed digital publishing, and content management products and services solutions that drive our clients’ growth and deliver high ROI on their digital media investments,” Hyun said in a statement.

“Organization-wide, our objective is to work with publishers to eliminate the friction and complexity of their digital businesses so that they can focus on engaging audiences and maximizing revenues across every available channel,” Hyun added. “As an open platform, we are committed to collaborating with the best technology partners to deliver the most comprehensive solution set to our clients.”