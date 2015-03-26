Evine Live Names Peterman CFO

Evine Live, the shopping network formerly known as ShopHQ, said it has named former J. Peterman Co., chief operating officer and chief financial officer Tim Peterman as its new executive VP and CFO, replacing Bill McGrath.

Peterman’s appointment comes amid a shakeup in the Evine ranks — the company said it is consolidating its leadership with the elimination of president Bob Ayd’s position and the departure of senior VP and general counsel Teresa Dery. The company said it has appointed chief strategy officer Russell Nuce as interim general counsel, effective immediately.

“We appreciate the contributions Bob, Bill and Teresa have made to the company and wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Evine CEO Mark Bozek said in a statement. “We believe that our new leadership structure will allow us to be more nimble in all areas of the business and further cement a strong foundation for long term growth and profitability.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.