Scripps Names Kate O'Brian Head of National And Local News

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Kate O’Brian president of news, a new position overseeing the company’s local and national news operations.

O’Brian had been in charge of Scripps’ national news outlets , Scripps News and Court TV.

Sean McLaughlin , senior VP of local News, is leaving the company, which plans to hire a VP, head of local news, who will report to O’Brian and work with O’Brian and Dean Littleton, senior VP of local media.

“Kate O’Brian is a skilled executive and journalist who embodies our responsibility to serve American audiences nationally and locally. This new structure puts oversight for the entire company’s news and editorial strategy under her leadership,” Scripps CEO Adam Symson said in a statement.

“Scripps will maintain locally run,

locally focused newsrooms serving each of our local markets, and at the same time we will coordinate our local

and national reporting for the benefit of all our audiences, including for Scripps News’ network,” Symson said.

In an internal memo, Symson noted that Scripps new structure is similar to the ones recently adopted by ABC, CBS and NBC.

“I’d like to thank Kate for her willingness to lead this organization,” Symson said. “Americans need the straightforward, context-driven and opinion-free journalism provided by all of Scripps’ news outlets, and her leadership will allow us to expand the breadth and quality of news we provide to our audiences and communities.”

Also reporting to O’Brian are Christina Martman VP, head of Scripps News, and Ethan Nelson, VP, head of Court TV.

O’Brian joined Scripps in 2021. She was president of Al Jazeera America after spending 33 years at ABC News.