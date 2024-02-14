Disney Elevates Debra OConnell To Lead ABC News, Stations and Nets

Debra OConnell has been named president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment, a promotion from her previous title of president, Networks and Television Business Operations, Disney Entertainment. OConnell will continue to report to Dana Walden, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment.

ABC said the move “places key businesses and operations in a single vertical under OConnell to better enable synergy and collaboration.” Kim Godwin, president, ABC News, will join Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations, in reporting to OConnell.

“Debra is an excellent executive who has succeeded in a wide range of leadership roles around our company and knows very well the extraordinary power of ABC News and its world-class journalists,” Walden said. “This new role gives her oversight across all our linear operations, where she will be able to optimize our iconic brands and shepherd them into the future. I look forward to having her lead these incredibly talented teams as we build on our success.”

OConnell has spent 27 years at The Walt Disney Co. She adds ABC News to a purview that includes the owned stations and P&L responsibilities across the company’s networks, including ABC, Disney Channels, FX Networks, Freeform and National Geographic Channels.

“I consider it a privilege to advocate for the best networks, the best news organization and the best stations in the world, and thank Dana for her leadership and trust,” OConnell said. “I’m excited to work with Kim, Chad and these exceptional teams on strategies to superserve our viewers for years to come.”

Earlier in her career, OConnell was president and general manager of WABC New York.

Godwin has extended her deal to remain president of ABC News. OConnell said in a memo to staff, “I’ve been fortunate to work with Kim over the past couple of years, and it’s a testament to her remarkable leadership that ABC News is still the No. 1 news network in the country.”

B+C will induct OConnell into its Hall of Fame this year. She was B+C’s Broadcaster of the Year in 2022.