Nexstar Names New GMs in Huntsville, Lubbock

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Olivia Pennington and Britt Milstead to VP and general manager, effective immediately.

Pennington will run Nexstar’s stations in Huntsville, Alabama: CBS affiliate WHNT and CW affiliate WHDF.

Milstead will manage KLBK, the CBS affiliate in Lubbock, Texas, and will oversee Nexstar’s agreement to operate KAMC, ABC’s Mission Broadcasting-owned Lubbock affiliate.

Both execs had been senior sales execs at Nexstar owned stations.

“Olivia and Britt are outstanding leaders within the company’s management ranks,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said.

“Each has been successful at driving revenue and profitability, developing highly collaborative sales teams, and creating customized solutions for their advertising clients,” Alford said. Nexstar is fortunate to have a deep bench of talented, experienced executives, and it is gratifying to watch their continued advancement at the company. Identifying leaders and promoting from within is critical to our ongoing success.

Pennington had been director of sales for WHNT and WHDF since 2022. Before that, she held posts at WRBL in Columbus, Georgia. In her new post, she reports to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

She succeeds Stan Pylant, who retired.

Milstead most recently had been director of sales for KFDX, KJTL and KJBO in Wichita Falls, Texas. He will report to Tracey Rogers, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

He succeeds Cindy Gilstrap, who retired.