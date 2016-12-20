Nexstar Stations in Baton Rouge, Lubbock Getting New GMs

Nexstar stations in Baton Rouge, La., and Lubbock, Texas, are getting new VP/general managers.

Eric Thomas, who is currently VP and general manager of Lubbock CBS affiliate KLBK, will be leaving that job to head Nexstar’s properties in Baton Rouge. Those include Fox affiliate WGMB, CW affiliate WBRL and digital properties including the community site brproud.com.

He will also oversee the group’s joint operating agreement with White Knight Broadcasting’s WVLA, an NBC affiliate, and independent KZUP.

Cindy Gilstrap will take the Lubbock job Thomas is leaving. Currently KLBK’s sales director, Gilstrap will oversee the CBS affiliate, digital properties including EverythingLubbock.com and the joint operating agreement the group has with Mission Broadcasting’s ABC affiliate, KAMC.