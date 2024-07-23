Patrick Paolantonio, WISN Milwaukee Anchor, Departing Station

Patrick Paolantonio, anchor at WISN Milwaukee, is departing the station at the end of July. He joined the station, part of Hearst Television, in 2002 as a reporter. He anchors 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weekday news.

On Facebook, Paolantonio said the decision is a family one. “I’m looking for more time with my wife and children,” he said. “We’re currently on opposite schedules and time together is limited, especially during the school year. As much as I love what I do, kids grow up fast and moments can’t be replaced. I’m looking forward to being around for more of those moments, like conversations at the dinner table, helping with homework and sports.”

He has not shared what he will do next.

Jan Wade, WISN president and general manager, thanked Paolantonio in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We certainly appreciate Patrick and all of his many contributions over more than 22 years of service to WISN 12 News,” Wade told the newspaper. “We wish him nothing but the best, and thank him for all of his contributions."

Paolantonio spent a dozen years as co-anchor of WISN’s 12 News This Morning, and shifted to early evenings and late news in 2015.

WISN noted how Paolantonio has covered the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, Pope Francis’ visit to Congress and the election of Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) as House speaker, along with the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA championship run in 2021.

In 2019, he was part of the team that put together the Emmy-nominated documentary Honor Flight 50: A Mission of Thanks.

TV Spy previously reported Paolantonio’s exit.

Growing up in Vermont, Paolantonio worked at WOLO Columbia (SC) before arriving in Milwaukee.

“From the day I walked through the door 22 years ago, this community and station made me feel right at home,” the anchor said on Facebook. “I’m forever grateful for the support of our viewers over the years and the many opportunities at WISN 12. I can’t thank you enough for your trust and loyalty.”

WISN is the ABC affiliate in the No. 38 Nielsen DMA.