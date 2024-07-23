Doug Whitmire Promoted to WLS Chicago VP of News

Doug Whitmire, WLS Chicago assistant news director, has been promoted to VP of news. He starts in the new role August 5 and succeeds Jennifer Graves, who has retired.

“Doug has been a leading force in the newsroom for more than two decades and a key contributor to our success,” said John Idler, WLS president and general manager. “His impeccable news judgement and in-depth knowledge of Chicago make him ideally suited to take the helm of ABC 7 Eyewitness News.”

ABC owns WLS, known as ABC 7.

Whitmire started at WLS in 2003 as a newswriter/producer. He became the executive producer of morning news in 2008 and exec producer of late news in 2014. He was named assistant news director in 2021.

“When I walked into 190 N. State 21 years ago, I remember the sense of awe I had for ABC 7, and I’m fortunate to have the same feeling today,” said Whitmire. “I am inspired by the work the team does day in and day out to serve the people of Chicago. I am looking forward to leading Chicago’s No. 1 news and the hardest working team in the business.”

Whitmire started his television career in Toledo as a daily assignment reporter and producer in 2000. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and the first recipient of the university’s Excellent Alumnus Award in Journalism.