Graves named WLS-TV news director
ABC's WLS-TV Chicago has promoted Jennifer Graves from assistant news director to news director.
She became interim news director in August when Eric Lerner left to become general manager at KABC's KFSN-TV Fresno, Calif. - Dan Trigoboff
