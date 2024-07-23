Bill McGorry to Become ‘B+C’ Hall of Fame Chairman Emeritus, With Charlie Weiss Taking on Chairman Role

Bill McGorry, who has been chairman of the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame since 1996, will move into a chairman emeritus role following the 2024 event on September 26, with Charlie Weiss, principal of Weiss Entertainment & Media Consulting, taking over as the Hall chairman then.

Weiss is the former VP and publisher of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News, and was senior VP, sales, marketing & content at NATPE (National Association of Television Program Executives).

Charlie Weiss (Image credit: CW)

“As I mark 40 years in the television industry, and 28 years of running the Hall of Fame, it seems like a good time to step down,” said McGorry. “Charlie brings a fresh, seasoned perspective to the industry, and the Hall will benefit from his energy, determination and drive.”

Weiss salutes McGorry as he prepares to move into the chairman role. “Bill has built an astounding testament to the history of television in America, and I can’t wait to add on to the legacy of the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame,” he said. “I’m grateful to have Bill available to help in his chairman emeritus role, and with his guidance will seek to usher in the next chapter of our revered Hall of Fame.”

The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame celebrates the pioneers, innovators and brightest stars in the television world. The 2024 honorees include Janice Arouh of Allen Media Group; Bob Bakish, formerly of Paramount Global; Philip R. Beuth, formerly of Capital Cities/ABC TV; Valari Dobson Staab of NBCUniversal Local; Karen Dougherty Buchholz of Comcast Corporation; Mario J. Gabelli of Gabelli Funds; Marianne Gambelli of Fox Corporation; Scott Herman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America; Douglas V. Holloway of Homewood Media; Steve Lanzano of TVB; Debra OConnell of Disney Entertainment Television; George Stephanopoulos of ABC News; Arthur Wagner of Active International; and Bill McGorry, B+C Hall of Fame chairman.

The 32nd Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame takes place on Thursday, September 26 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. For sponsorship, tables and ticket information, please contact Jessica Wolin at jessica.wolin@futurenet.com.