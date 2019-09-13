William McGorry Elected to the Broadcasters Foundation of America Board of Directors

New York, NY – September 13, 2019 – William McGorry, Chairman of Broadcasting & Cable’s Hall of Fame, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, during a meeting of the Board earlier this week. McGorry oversees Broadcasting &Cable’s Hall of Fame nominating process and manages the annual awards event. Proceeds from the black-tie gala benefit the Broadcasters Foundation of America and The Paley Center for Media.

“Bill has been a long-time supporter of the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation, and we are delighted that he is joining the Board,” said Dan Mason, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Every year, Bill ensures that the Broadcasters Foundation is a recipient of some of the proceeds from Broadcasting & Cable’s Hall of Fame Awards dinner. Those much-needed funds go to helping broadcasters in need across our industry, either in monthly or one-time emergency grants. We are grateful for his contributions.”

With more than 30 years of experience in publishing, McGorry was instrumental in the growth of some of the media industries’ most well-read business publications, including Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. Previously, McGorry served the board of the International Radio & Television Society Foundation Inc. He is also the recipient of such coveted industry awards as an Honorary Beacon Award from the Cable Television Public Affairs Association; the Joel A. Berger Award from Cable Positive; the Vanguard Award, which he received from the National Cable & Telecommunications Association; and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women in Cable Telecommunications. McGorry was also inducted as a member of the Cable Pioneers organization.

McGorry has been married to his wife, Phyllis, for over 50 years, and is the father of six children. He is a graduate of City University, holds an MBA degree from St. John’s University and served in US Marine Corps.

The Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of highly respected broadcast executives who are committed to “giving back” through the Broadcasters Foundation. The members of the Board represent a wide array of broadcast and broadcast-related companies.

For more than 70 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of broadcasters and their families in need. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

About the Broadcasters Foundation of America:

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify need and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident, or other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity. Learn more at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.