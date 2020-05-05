Riedel Broadens Video Solutions Portfolio With Range of New MediorNet Hardware and Software Devices

New MediorNet MuoN, VirtU, and FusioN Product Series, Together With MediorNet MicroN UHD Node, Usher in Next Generation of IP Signal Transport and Processing

WUPPERTAL, Germany — May 5, 2020 — Riedel Communications today announced a significant expansion of the company's MediorNet family of video networking devices. With 13 new hardware devices and nine new software apps, the MediorNet product line is better equipped than ever to meet the distributed routing, processing, and multiviewing requirements of today's SDI, IP, and hybrid production environments.

The first new hardware innovation unveiled by Riedel is MediorNet MicroN UHD, big brother to the award-winning MicroN media distribution and processing device. Building on Riedel's distributed and software-defined concept, this new node adds more bandwidth, more I/O, higher resolutions, and more processing power to the MediorNet platform.

Close collaboration between product management and engineering teams from Riedel headquarters and Riedel Montreal, formerly known as Embrionix, also brought forth the MediorNet MuoN, VirtU, and FusioN product series. Based on innovative, ultra-dense SFP technologies, these new processing modules and processing hubs complement the intelligent MediorNet signal interfaces and core switches and round out the Riedel video portfolio with full-IP solutions.

"Since Embrionix joined the Riedel family late last year, we have worked relentlessly to integrate their powerful technologies into our video solutions portfolio. Months of hard work now culminate in this flexible and powerful range of products that is set to revolutionize signal distribution and processing in the broadcast and event markets," said Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO, Riedel Communications. "We are really proud of what we have achieved as a team, and we are happy to present our common vision for the future of video networks with the MuoN, VirtU, and FusioN series."

At the very heart of the new MediorNet products lies the innovative MuoN SFP technology. MuoN SFPs are pluggable gateway and processing devices delivered in a uniquely compact form factor that can be used inside VirtU frames or commercial off-the-shelf IP switches. The software-defined MuoN hardware is available with a range of different input and output configurations, including BNC, fiber, or HDMI, and can be configured with a variety of different apps. A simple change of the software license turns the device into an up/down/cross-converter, a JPEG-2000/XS encoder or decoder, an audio router, or even a multiviewer.

Riedel's portfolio of distributed video network devices is further enhanced by the VirtU and FusioN product series. Boasting the highest density in the market, the VirtU IP core infrastructure platform can host a large array of Riedel MuoN SFP processors in just 1 RU and can be used both as a bulk gateway and as a high-density processing unit. Similarly, FusioN is a series of compact, stand-alone I/O and processing devices that are configurable with a range of software apps. Due to their small form factor and low power consumption, the FusioN devices can be placed close to signal sources or destinations, creating powerful efficiencies in any production environment.

"These versatile new devices are united by two key qualities that have driven our philosophy for media infrastructures since the beginning: They‘re distributed, and they're software-defined," said Jan Eveleens, Director Business Development, Riedel Communications. "With these new solutions serving a wide range of different functions and applications, we now have a stronger roadmap into the IP world and an even more comprehensive migration strategy for customers."

Alongside new software-defined hardware platforms, Riedel has also launched a range of brand-new apps for up/down/cross-conversion, encoding/decoding, audio routing, and multiviewing, as well as a series of IP gateway apps.

"The intense collaboration between the Montreal and Wuppertal teams has already created powerful synergies. Our teams and technologies really are a perfect fit — of which this superb product launch is a stunning testament," said Renaud Lavoie, Managing Director, Riedel Montreal. "These new product lines underline Riedel's claim to technological leadership and are sure to consolidate the company's position as a global player in the video market."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 700 people in 25 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/200505Riedel-MediorNet-Launch.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MediorNet.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel has announced a significant expansion of the MediorNet family of video networking devices.

