Red Giant Announces Free Webinar Series: Demystifying Post-Production
By Nick Govoni
Portland, OR - May 4, 2020 - Red Giant has announced a free weekly webinar series, launching today, that will cover essential concepts and techniques for post-production. Hosted by Red Giant Director of Training Simon Walker, CSI, webinars will feature industry experts and will explore a new overarching theme each month: Mograph Techniques and Effects in May; Designing 3D: Modeling, Texturing, Lighting, Rendering in June; and Color Correction and Grading in July.
Webinars are live every Monday (5pm BST / 12pm EDT / 9am PDT) and will be recorded, so those who register but can’t attend can still have access to view the recording after it airs.
May 2020 - Mograph Techniques and Effects
Programs covered: TRAPCODE SUITE, UNIVERSE, CINEMA 4D
- May 04: Creating Fire, Sparks, Dust & Smoke
- May 11: Workflows for OBJs and Cinema 4D Files in Trapcode Suite
- May 18: Animating Particles with Audio
- May 25: Designing FUI & Stylized Elements
June 2020 - Designing 3D: Modeling, Texturing, Lighting, Rendering
Programs covered: CINEMA 4D, VFX SUITE
- June 01: Modeling with Primitive Objects
- June 08: Generators, Splines & Deformers
- June 15: Adding Textures and Materials
- June 22: Lighting & Rendering
- June 29: Compositing 3D in After Effects
July 2020 - Color Correction and Grading
Program covered: MAGIC BULLET SUITE
- July 06: Balancing Shots & Matching Colors
- July 13: Secondary Color Corrections
- July 20: Removing Video Noise & Crafting Cinematic Treatments
- July 27: Designing Creative Looks & Grades
About Red Giant
Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 250,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.
