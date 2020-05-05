Olympusat Launches Free TV Application For Latin-American Audience

West Palm Beach, FL – May 5, 2020 – Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, announced that Free TV™ Application, the top Ad-Supported, On-Demand Video Service, is now available in the Latin-American market including Mexico, through Google Play Store, Apple Store, via Web Browser (at freetv.com), and mobile apps for Apple’s iOS as well as Google’s Android.

The on-demand content available on Free TV™, comprises an array of top-rated multicultural productions from around the world, including between 800 and 1000 hours per month dubbed into Spanish combined with 200 hours of content from Mexico, Spain, and the rest of Latin America. The initial offering included action, drama, thriller, and crime genres, which are split into 30% movies and 70% series with an average duration of 90 minutes for movies and 45 minutes per series episode.

“We’re excited to offer Free TV in South America and México, as the first of many launch initiatives to advance our global footprint,” says Tom Mohler, CEO of Olympusat. “We look forward to entertaining viewers who will discover the growing value of free video on demand with a large number of titles which will continue to expand in the coming months.”

Some of the international super productions available now on Free TV™ are the following films and series:

Battle for Sevastopol: The action story of the most successful female sniper in history.

The Stronghold: The fantasy tale about schoolboy, who goes a thousand years into the past through a mysterious portal.

The Red Queen: The mystery and drama chronicles of the famous USSR model known as the most beautiful Kremlin weapon.

All in one AVOD service, Free TV™ uniquely caters to the undeserved Hispanic community offering a way to stream free, ad-supported, Spanish-language programming. Another demonstration of how Olympusat continues to work with creative teams to drive innovation and quality in the media landscape, where enhancing the customer’s experience is paramount.

To learn more about Olympusat and Free TV, please visit olympusat.com and freetv.com

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

###