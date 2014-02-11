Sean McLaughlin Named Scripps VP of News

Sean McLaughlin, KMOV St. Louis executive news director and creative services director, has been named VP of news at E.W. Scripps Company. He starts March 6 and his focus will be on “journalism excellence, audience relevance and digital platforms,” said Scripps in a statement.

“I am very excited about Sean joining the Scripps team," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps broadcast division. “He impressed me so much in his first interview, and it grew from there. He has a history of growing news ratings, most recently taking KMOV from third to first. Sean has a ton of energy and represents the leadership skills that motivate people to want to work hard and to want to win.”

Before starting at KMOV in 2007, McLaughlin was news director at KTUL Tulsa. Prior to that, he was news director at KOKI Tulsa from 2001-2005. McLaughlin previously worked at WICS Springfield (Ill.) as an anchor and political reporter but moved up to executive producer and news director. He began on air at KAAL in Austin, Minn. in 1994.

Late last year, Meredith agreed to acquire KMOV.

Jeff Brogan had a corporate news role at Scripps prior to being named general manager at flagship WCPO Cincinnati last year.

On Feb. 10, Scripps agreed to acquire WMYD Detroit and WKBW Buffalo from Granite for $110 million.