Brogan Named WCPO GM

Jeff Brogan has been named vice president and general

manager at WCPO Cincinnati, a Scripps station in the corporation's home market.

Brogan, 36, was news director at WPTV West Palm Beach before being promoted to

a corporate role in news strategy in 2012.

Brogan is from Cincinnati and previously held several roles,

including producer, executive producer and assistant news director, at WCPO.

"WCPO has a long history of agenda-setting journalism

that serves the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community," said Brian

Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps television division. "As a seasoned media

executive who values creative storytelling and impactful journalism, Jeff will

now have the opportunity to work in his hometown to help define the role of a

local media organization in this new digital era."

He replaces Steve Thaxton, who departed WCPO in

December. Brogan has been filling an interim GM role since then.