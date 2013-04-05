Brogan Named WCPO GM
Jeff Brogan has been named vice president and general
manager at WCPO Cincinnati, a Scripps station in the corporation's home market.
Brogan, 36, was news director at WPTV West Palm Beach before being promoted to
a corporate role in news strategy in 2012.
Brogan is from Cincinnati and previously held several roles,
including producer, executive producer and assistant news director, at WCPO.
"WCPO has a long history of agenda-setting journalism
that serves the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community," said Brian
Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps television division. "As a seasoned media
executive who values creative storytelling and impactful journalism, Jeff will
now have the opportunity to work in his hometown to help define the role of a
local media organization in this new digital era."
He replaces Steve Thaxton, who departed WCPO in
December. Brogan has been filling an interim GM role since then.
