NBC Sets Summer Sked: ‘AGT,‘ ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ Olympics

The cast of ‘America’s Got Talent’ (from l.) — judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, host Terry Crews and judges Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell — return May 28.

NBC has shared its summer schedule, which includes new seasons of summer staples America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior, and the Olympics in Paris.

Weakest Link will air new episodes starting Tuesday, April 2, and the game show, imported from the U.K., moves to Mondays as of May 20. Jane Lynch hosts.

American Ninja Warrior will air two specials in May. The women’s championship takes place on May 12 and the couples championship on May 27. Season 16 of the competition series starts June 3. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host Ninja Warrior and Zuri Hall is co-host.

America’s Got Talent begins May 28, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara the judges, and Terry Crews the host. It is season 19.

Live AGT episodes begin August 13 from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. At season end, the winner gets $1 million.

Game show Password, hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon, is on after AGT. The season began March 12. Celeb guests this season include Lauren Graham, Howie Mandel, Wiz Khalifa and Joel McHale.

The Wall continues season five July 1. Chris Hardwick hosts. Lebron James and Maverick Carter produce the game show, which NBC says puts “more than $12 million on the line each night.” Contestants will include a baseball coach who saved the life of his player by donating his kidney and a person who was exonerated from a wrongfully convicted crime and now runs a nonprofit helping those impacted by incarceration.

All shows stream on Peacock a day after they air on NBC.

The Paris Summer Olympics take place July 26 to August 11. NBC will offer at least nine hours of daily coverage and Peacock will stream all 329 medal events.